Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Up to $1.48

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.49, but opened at $1.48. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 54,573 shares trading hands.

CPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.

The firm has a market cap of $741.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 108.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

