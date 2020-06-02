Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.08–0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $761.2-772.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.5 million.Crowdstrike also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.02-0.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.25. 12,484,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,483,737. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.21. Crowdstrike has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $101.88.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.44.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $76,067.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,662,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,986,433 shares of company stock valued at $642,620,485. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.