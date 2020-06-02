Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.08–0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $761.2-772.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.5 million.Crowdstrike also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.02-0.00 EPS.

Crowdstrike stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.25. 12,649,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,485,477. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.21. Crowdstrike has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.44.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,662,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $62,930.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,892.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,986,433 shares of company stock worth $642,620,485. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

