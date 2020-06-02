Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.02-0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $185.8-190.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.09 million.Crowdstrike also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.08–0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Crowdstrike from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.44.

CRWD stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,354,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,576. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.75. Crowdstrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion and a PE ratio of -73.21.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,662,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $3,030,931.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,986,433 shares of company stock worth $642,620,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

