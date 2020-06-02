CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Gap Up to $1.19

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.19. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 11,257 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTIC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.50.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 163.14% and a negative net margin of 177.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,967,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 90,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,810 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 90.4% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 7,140,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 48.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.