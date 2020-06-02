CUTcoin (CUT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,884.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $7,884.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.70 or 0.02054237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00180155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00045244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00028838 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 104,687,300 coins and its circulating supply is 100,687,300 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

