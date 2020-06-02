DAD Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.78 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. DAD has a total market cap of $16.14 million and $7.78 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One DAD token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.75 or 0.04660586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002270 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002651 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010485 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,452,990 tokens. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

