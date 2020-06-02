Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Chairman Mitchell P. Rales Purchases 141,420 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at $378,507,356.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.01 and its 200-day moving average is $152.49. The company has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Danaher by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 176,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

