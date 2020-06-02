Daniel Pietrzak Sells 29,648 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) insider Daniel Pietrzak sold 29,648 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Pietrzak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Daniel Pietrzak sold 65,680 shares of FS KKR Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $243,016.00.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. 1,868,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662,450. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 73.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.96%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $10,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.34.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

