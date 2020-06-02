DAO.Casino Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO.Casino token can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAO.Casino alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004248 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,983.82 or 1.04981115 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

DAO.Casino (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino . DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO.Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO.Casino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.