DAOstack (GEN) Price Tops $0.0511 on Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 40.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One DAOstack token can now be bought for about $0.0511 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $36,544.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 45.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack was first traded on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,033,039 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

