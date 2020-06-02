Dash (DASH) Trading 7.5% Higher This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Dash has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $741.78 million and $706.03 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $77.85 or 0.00818976 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, Liqui and Bitfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022805 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00189445 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003112 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000742 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,528,110 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, YoBit, Bit-Z, Crex24, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Bitinka, B2BX, Braziliex, Cryptomate, Indodax, ABCC, Bittrex, Kucoin, WEX, xBTCe, Iquant, Liqui, C2CX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, LiteBit.eu, OpenLedger DEX, CoinEx, Exrates, Tux Exchange, C-Patex, HBUS, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Altcoin Trader, Graviex, BitFlip, Koineks, Bitbns, Bitfinex, Tidex, Binance, C-CEX, Bitsane, ZB.COM, Livecoin, BX Thailand, Coinrail, Trade By Trade, CryptoBridge, LocalTrade, Poloniex, ACX, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, LBank, WazirX, BTC Trade UA, Liquid, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Coinsquare, Bisq, Mercatox, Kuna, Bittylicious, Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, BiteBTC, Coinhub, BitBay, Coinroom, TradeOgre, OKEx, Bleutrade, Kraken, Huobi, Instant Bitex, COSS, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Ovis, Negocie Coins, Exmo, SouthXchange and CEX.IO. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

