DaTa eXchange (DTX) Market Capitalization Hits $1.49 Million

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

