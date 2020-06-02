DCP Midstream (DCP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/1/2020 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream master limited partnership that gathers, treats, compresses, processes, transports and markets natural gas and transports and markets natural gas liquids. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is wholly owned by Duke Energy Field Services, a joint venture between Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips. It is a midstream master limited partnership formed by Duke Energy Field Services to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream assets. Supported by its relationship with Duke Energy Field Services and its parents, Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips, it intend to acquire and construct additional assets and have a management team dedicated to executing our growth strategies. “

5/25/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream master limited partnership that gathers, treats, compresses, processes, transports and markets natural gas and transports and markets natural gas liquids. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is wholly owned by Duke Energy Field Services, a joint venture between Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips. It is a midstream master limited partnership formed by Duke Energy Field Services to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream assets. Supported by its relationship with Duke Energy Field Services and its parents, Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips, it intend to acquire and construct additional assets and have a management team dedicated to executing our growth strategies. “

5/13/2020 – DCP Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $6.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream master limited partnership that gathers, treats, compresses, processes, transports and markets natural gas and transports and markets natural gas liquids. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is wholly owned by Duke Energy Field Services, a joint venture between Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips. It is a midstream master limited partnership formed by Duke Energy Field Services to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream assets. Supported by its relationship with Duke Energy Field Services and its parents, Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips, it intend to acquire and construct additional assets and have a management team dedicated to executing our growth strategies. “

5/12/2020 – DCP Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – DCP Midstream had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/27/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/15/2020 – DCP Midstream had its price target lowered by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $17.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream master limited partnership that gathers, treats, compresses, processes, transports and markets natural gas and transports and markets natural gas liquids. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is wholly owned by Duke Energy Field Services, a joint venture between Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips. It is a midstream master limited partnership formed by Duke Energy Field Services to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream assets. Supported by its relationship with Duke Energy Field Services and its parents, Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips, it intend to acquire and construct additional assets and have a management team dedicated to executing our growth strategies. “

4/14/2020 – DCP Midstream had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

DCP stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.67. 35,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,349. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.97. DCP Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.13). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

In related news, President Don Baldridge bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 20,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean O’brien purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 107,425 shares of company stock worth $820,863. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 202.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,844 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 22.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,501,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,276 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,434,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,525 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 7.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,623,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,309,000 after acquiring an additional 847,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,298,000 after acquiring an additional 531,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

