Dell Faulkingham Sells 6,426 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $74,413.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
AKBA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. 1,366,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,786. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.41. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $13.17.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.15. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.
