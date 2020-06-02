DeltaChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 525.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $276,778.74 and $5.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 2,978.2% higher against the US dollar. One DeltaChain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00070928 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00377860 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000937 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000505 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008433 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012446 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001328 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

