Destination Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.4% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36,676 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $66,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,446. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.00. 640,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,623. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

