Digiwage One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $13,424.52 and $13.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00454827 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00108334 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014470 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008372 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000504 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000315 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

