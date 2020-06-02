DIMCOIN Hits Market Cap of $293,403.41 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $293,403.41 and $267.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbe, Cryptopia, Exrates and HitBTC. During the last week, DIMCOIN has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.02064997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00180634 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00045764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029039 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation . DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Coinbe and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

