Dimension Chain (EON) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.40 Million

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One Dimension Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global. Dimension Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and $241,011.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dimension Chain Profile

Dimension Chain (CRYPTO:EON) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain . Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo . Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

