Dock (DOCK) Price Hits $0.0073

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Dock has a market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Binance, Gate.io and Kucoin. In the last week, Dock has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.92 or 0.02058757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00180043 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029023 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,145,469 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official website is dock.io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Fatbtc, CoinBene, Kucoin, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

