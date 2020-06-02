Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.92.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.81. 1,689,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,521. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $194.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.96 and a 200-day moving average of $161.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 350,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Dollar General by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Dollar General by 398,765.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,431,000 after acquiring an additional 976,975 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.