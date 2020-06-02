Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $210.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra lifted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.92.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $191.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,521. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $194.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 863,091 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 495,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,327,000 after buying an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

