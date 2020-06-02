Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $210.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.92.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.86. The company had a trading volume of 135,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $194.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $572,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 350,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 398,765.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,431,000 after acquiring an additional 976,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

