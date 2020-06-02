DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. 741,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,276. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $21.14.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.