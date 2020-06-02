DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.
Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. 741,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,276. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $21.14.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
