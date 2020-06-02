Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

DBL traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 66,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,648. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

