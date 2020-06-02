Dragonchain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $386,831.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 21% against the dollar. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $28.07 million and approximately $386,831.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001235 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, Fatbtc and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.39 or 0.02059977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00180661 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029224 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Allcoin, Bancor Network, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

