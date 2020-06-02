DREP (DREP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.53 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One DREP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DREP has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.02060388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00180890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00046738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029272 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

