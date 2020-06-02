Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Shares Gap Up to $1.99

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $1.99. Drive Shack shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 2,748,786 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DS. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drive Shack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $133.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 480.82% and a negative net margin of 20.63%.

In other Drive Shack news, CFO Lawrence A. Jr. Goodfield acquired 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $26,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,761.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley R. Edens acquired 751,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,167.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,427,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,552,770.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,236,155 shares of company stock worth $1,902,861 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Drive Shack by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 48,027 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.