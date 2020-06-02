DRW Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 117.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,885 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,146,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 526.8% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,260,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,081,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,588,000 after acquiring an additional 989,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.09. 79,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.42.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.