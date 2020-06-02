DRW Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 268,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,358,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,798,000 after purchasing an additional 138,420 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,124.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 116,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 106,604 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.23. 667,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,648,774. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.87. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

