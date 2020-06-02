DRW Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 25,750 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,431,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,909 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,478,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,070,000 after buying an additional 686,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,991,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,721,000 after buying an additional 410,786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,443 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,182,000 after purchasing an additional 486,277 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 50,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,424. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.