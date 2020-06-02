DRW Securities LLC Buys 1,555,079 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 214.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,279,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555,079 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.5% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $121,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after purchasing an additional 728,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,006,000 after purchasing an additional 713,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,427 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.40. 2,010,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,847,527. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

