DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 263,609 ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 263,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ accounts for approximately 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $5,063,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $2,324,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 139,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 101,665 shares during the period. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $860,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Shares of SQQQ traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,157,734. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.