DRW Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

DRW Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of EZU stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.02. 3,267,534 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.