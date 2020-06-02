DRW Securities LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

DRW Securities LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,506 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up approximately 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 10,211.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,632,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,590,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.