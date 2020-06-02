DRW Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 104.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 254,312 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF comprises about 0.4% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.75% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.13. 401,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,443,542. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $26.55.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

