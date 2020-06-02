DRW Securities LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $180,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,597 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,803 shares of company stock worth $6,363,212. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.45. The company had a trading volume of 526,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,897. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

