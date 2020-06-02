DRW Securities LLC Invests $1.32 Million in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in State Street by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 18,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in State Street by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of STT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.32. 794,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,948. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.19. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

