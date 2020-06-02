DRW Securities LLC Invests $1.33 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 20,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 424.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,467,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

