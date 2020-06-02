DRW Securities LLC Invests $3.63 Million in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000.

FEZ stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.56. 154,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $41.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

