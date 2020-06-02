DRW Securities LLC Invests $4.26 Million in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 245,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF makes up 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DRW Securities LLC owned 1.07% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter.

EWS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,075. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

