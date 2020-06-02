DRW Securities LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 283,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,121,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,494,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,780,000 after purchasing an additional 106,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,877,000 after purchasing an additional 78,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.69. 21,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,949. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.40. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $215.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.47.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

