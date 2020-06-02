DRW Securities LLC Makes New $736,000 Investment in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,708. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $88.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lowered Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.12.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

