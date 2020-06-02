DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 454.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 87,744 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $51,705,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Centene by 11.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 48.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 539,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,053,000 after acquiring an additional 176,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.80. 1,744,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,686 shares of company stock worth $6,880,113. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

