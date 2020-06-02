DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.53.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.15. The company had a trading volume of 345,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,481. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $221.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.39 and its 200-day moving average is $188.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $665,147.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,281,329 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

