DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 0.4% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,154,000 after acquiring an additional 671,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,942,000 after buying an additional 303,516 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,716,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,191,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.79. The company had a trading volume of 193,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,921. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $295.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.93.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

