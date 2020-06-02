DRW Securities LLC Purchases 27,273 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 304.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,273 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 863,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,273. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.