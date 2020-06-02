DRW Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 199,308 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 21.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 15,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 106,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITUB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itau Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of ITUB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 33,955,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,079,876. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0026 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

