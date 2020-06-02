DRW Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 145,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for 0.3% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $420,000.

Shares of EWY traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.15. 511,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,245. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $55.58.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

